Gyakie sings for the Queen of England at 96th Birthday celebration!

Gyakie has yet again dazzled patrons that were gathered in honor of the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of England with her peculiar vocals.

As a reminder, the Queen of the United Kingdom and fourteen other realms celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21st, 2022. The queen was earlier spotted in a viral photo posing with two ponies to commemorate her birthday.

Well, a birthday party was held on her behalf at the British High Commission, and Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer was billed to perform at the event in celebration of the queen.

A video making rounds on social media captures the moments Gyakie melted the hearts of the attendees with her soothing vocals as she slowly performs some of her hit songs to thrill the audience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.