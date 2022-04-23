Keeny Ice ruled the Easter holidays with electrifying performances at these events!

Ghanaian musician Keeny Ice this Easter weekend gave his fans and music lovers a great experience by way of outstanding performances at major events and one-on-one sessions with the fans who have always admired him from far.

This Easter, the ABM Global signee was billed to perform at five different shows where he thrilled the audience with his popular songs, “Gankivi”, ‘Money’, ‘Come thru’, “Yekoema”, ‘Hook or crook’ and other top features including “Woss” featuring Edem and other amazing artistes.

During his performance at the grand opening of Eleme Beach Resort in Keta, he hinted to the fans about his upcoming Ep, ‘Sound check’ expected in a few weeks from now.

He also urged them to keep listening to his debut, ‘Border vibes’ Ep whiles supporting other amazing talents from the region.

Before his performance at Weta organized by Tanko Foundation, he made stop overs to exchange pleasantries with some core fans and also shared some key details about his line up for the year including a possible end of year musical concert at Aflao.

He also performed at Benams Inn and ‘Resurrection street carnival’ organized by Eventic GH.

Throughout his performance, keeny Ice gave the fans opportunity to take photos, handshakes adding up to memories created.

Before wrapping his last performance with Edem at the 4syte Easter Great escape at Avakpedome he also freestyle the return of his charity project, KICA Foundation in collaboration with Schools Support Project to give back to society.

Keeny Ice is an independent artiste trading his career under ABM Global. He’s currently in the studio wrapping up working on his second Ep, ‘Sound check” expected to be out in a few weeks.

Songs like ‘Money’ and “Yekoema” are gradually becoming the most streamed songs in recent times .

Connect with Keeny Ice

Facebook: Keeny Ice

YouTube: Keeny Ice

Website: Keenyice.com

TikTok/Instagram/Twitter: @KeenyIce

