King Maaga turns Medikal into a romantic crooner on latest hit tune; Obaasima

King Maaga turns Medikal into a romantic crooner on latest hit tune; Obaasima
Photo Credit: A-star Recs

One of Ghana’s most esteemed songwriters and dope crooner, King Maaga, has inserted his maiden Medikal-assisted potential hits single for the year; Obaasima – and it’s a jam!!!!

King Maaga narrates a typical love story of the appreciation of a woman and her physical features on the dope tune.

According to the artiste, the song was inspired by a true love story. ‘Obaasima’ was produced by Jaemallybeatz and comes with a visualizer ahead of the upcoming official music video.

King Maga, born Felix Quaye-Larbi, is a Ghanaian afrobeat, reggae and dancehall musician.

He first began his musical career after senior high school in Asamankese in 2013. He participated in the 2016 MTN hitmaker 5 show and came out as the first runner-up.

After the MTN hitmaker contest, he was signed to Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual record label and later moved to GEM Records. Currently, he is signed to A-Star Records.

