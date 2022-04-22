Finally! Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ 15-track album birthed; Ashawo season activated!

fbpx
Kwesi Arthur's 'Son of Jacob' 15-track album birthed

Kwesi Arthur's 'Son of Jacob' album
Photo Credit: Kwesi Arthur /Twitter

Kwesi Arthur just dropped his long-awaited studio album dubbed “Son Of Jacob” following a private listening session held yesterday at Barbados in Accra.

It would be recalled that the rapper was being called out by some fans on social media over the delay of the release of the album.

Even though the rapper kept on teasing his fans with snippets and scenes of him working around the clock for the release of the album, some concerned fans expressed their displeasure about the long starvation.

Well, the long starvation is over as the rapper finally released the long-anticipated album on Friday 22-04-22.

The album features some of the top talented young stars like Dayonthetrack, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Joeboy, Teni, Big Hommie Flee, Vic Mensa and other top stars.

Kwesi Arthur amid the promotion of his latest album “Son Of Jacob” held a private album listening at Barbados One Square Airport in Accra.

