VGMA’22 Xperience Concert: Patrons tip Nautyca as top live band performer

VGMA’22 Xperience Concert: Patrons tip Nautyca as top live band performer
Photo Credit: VGMA

On Monday 18th April 2020, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held it’s annual Xperience concert in Koforidua and Nautyca was the centre of attraction.

There was a wide display of varied talents that came from the length and breath of Ghana to entertain patrons and fans.

The event saw the likes of Fameye, Nautyca, Ama Nova, Medikal and others but this article has been put aside to talk about the vivid and energetic display of Unsung Nominee, Nautyca, after he shocked patrons with an electrifying performance.

Around 11pm VGMA’s Unsung Artists took to the stage and started with their set of performances. At 12:45am, the man on fire from Tema, Nautyca mounted the stage and ohhh boy, the display was on point.

He performed his hit single ”JEJE”with a live band and the reception from the fans and senior patrons were simply amazing! His dance moves, energy and command over the VGMA band was unprecedented.

After his performance, some fans in Kof City chanted his name and called him a winner. Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022 is slated for May 6th and May 7th.

