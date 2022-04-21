Medikal, Stonebwoy set for new single releases in May!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian acts, Stonebwoy and AMG Medikal have taken to their socials to announce the release month for their next singles.

This comes shortly after the rapper and his best buddy, Shatta Wale thrilled the USA with extraordinary performances during their #DTBTour.

Shortly after his arrival in the country, the rapper has been spotted in numerous videos working around the clock for his next project.

Well, Medikal has taken to his social media to reveal that his next single, probably the hottest banger to be released this year will be released next month, May 2022, same as Stonebwoy.

However, they have not disclosed the title of the song about to be dropped as well as the exact date they plan on releasing.

