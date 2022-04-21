Joe Mettle gets heads turning with latest post on wife’s birthday; readies for new ‘Kadosh’ project!

Prince of Ghana Gospel, Joe Mettle, on Wednesday, April 20, took to social media to celebrate his wife, Selasie, on her birthday.;

The gospel musician in his post on Instagram called his wife ‘amazing’. According to him, he is grateful to God to have her as his wife.

“Family, help me wish my lovely @serlcy_d a happy birthday. I am grateful to God for your life and for giving you me. Thank you for always being the amazing woman that you are,” he wrote.

Joe Mettle added that “on this special day of your birth, from myself and our daughter, we say Happy birthday and we love you very much.

He shared a picture of his wife in one post, urging his followers to help him celebrate her.

In another post, he shared a collage of pictures taken at the time his wife was pregnant with their first child, Ariana.

Joe Mettle and his wife Selasie tied the knot on August 15, 2020, in a star-studded wedding. The event took place at the Tema Christian Center Assemblies of God at Tema Community 2.

