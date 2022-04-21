J.Derobie finds love after evading ‘Poverty’ on new promising hit single; Ato Me So!

One of Ghana’s recent breakthrough Dancehall/Afrobeat sensations, J. Derobie has returned with this latest single ‘Ato Me So’.

The musician who shot to fame in 2019 with his first official song ‘Poverty’ took a break after successfully releasing multiple singles as well as the ‘Nungua Diaries’ EP.

‘Ato Me So’, a song expressing feelings of obsessive love, arrives in advance as the first single off his

upcoming album.

It is a typical J. Derobie mid-tempo vibe produced by award-winning producer, MOG Beatz.

The duo, having previously worked on ‘Riches’, have formed a chemistry that is evident in the

new song filled with Derobie’s graceful melodies and energy that he is known for, thus prepping listeners on what to expect from the album.

The award-winning singer who doubles as a songwriter was a co-writer of the global hit song Sip (Alcohol) by Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Joeboy.

He has also been a major campaigner for a modern style of Dancehall music in Ghana with his songs like

Back It, Riches, and My People, all spreading the culture of the international genre.

The ‘Day & Night’ composer is yet to disclose the official title and the release date for his new album.

