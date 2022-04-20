Lyrical Joe eulogized by Shatta Wale as his current favorite artiste; lays claim over Amerado’s 3Music Awards win!

2MG Music signed act, Lyrical Joe has been hailed by Grammy-nominated Shatta Wale and has laid claim over Amerado’s 3Music Awards Rapper of the Year win.

Recieving 2 nominations including Best Rap Performance at the just ended 3Music Awards and one nomination (Best Rapper of the Year) – at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Lyrical Joe has proven to be one of the intelligent, creative and versatile rap artists in Africa with conscious and deep rap records.

To express his support for Lyrical Joe who just released a classic music video off his debut EP ‘VIBES’, the Shatta Movement president has showered praises on Lyrical Joe in a tweet on his official page.

Shatta Wale tweeted, “My favorite artiste now in Ghana is Black Sherif and Lyrical Joe. The songs am partying with now.” The dancehall musician equally commended buzzing Ghanaian talent Black Sherif.

Lyrical Joe has been nominated in this year’s VGMA Best Rap Performance category and is undoubtedly winning that category.

Furthermore, the talented Ghanaian rapper has poured out his frustration about the 3Music Awards after awarding Amerado as the best rapper of the year.

Speaking in an interview with the ace broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Lyrical Joe stated that Amerado did not deserve to be crowned the rapper of the year at the 3Music Awards because he doesn’t deserve it.

He said that although Amerado deserved the EP of the year during the award show, the rapper of the year award should have been rightfully given to him because he has worked hard in the year under review.

Lyrical Joe opined that his 5th August Project which he has been releasing from time to time deserved to be nominated and also win in any category any of the freestyles were nominated in.

The disappointed rapper further stated that he received accolades from top industry players like Flowking Stone and Sammy Forson for dropping such mind-blowing freestyles, yet he was snubbed by the award scheme for another rapper he believes doesn’t deserve it.

He went further to say that any Hip-Hop song that was nominated in the same category as his 5th August project does not deserve to be awarded the winner because his song beats every hip-hop song and as such needs to be recognized and appreciated.

