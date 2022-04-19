Stonebwoy defends endorsement of another Gold coin business scheme after backlash from Bridget Otoo, netizens!

Stonebwoy has defended his stance on a new gold coin business dubbed, Sidicoin endorsement following the public backlash hurled at him due to the infamous Menzgold saga.

Stonebwoy was an ambassador for Menzgold when it came and most people joined because they trusted these celebrities but we all know how it ended hence he was referred to that after he introduced a new gold coin business and he has reacted to that as well.

Stonebwoy reacting to that said it’s biased and prejudiced to pin the loss of lives and properties on ambassadors who in no way ran the said company and he knows people who have lost monies and others who have gained through this same Menzgold.

According to him, the core problem of the Menzgold saga has the least to do with ambassadors hence blaming them for that is not right as he has personally lost some close relatives too because of this same Menzgold saga.

Therefore, just as Bridget Otoo said in a tweet, Ghanaian celebrities should learn to reject some endorsement deals because it might be good for their pocket but at the end of the day, it’s their fans and followers that bare the huge loss.

Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money,The Future is NOW!

Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity pic.twitter.com/KO6h1GlYW8 — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) April 18, 2022

