Sofie’s blissful ‘BLUR’ leaves us nostalgic

The splendid singer has a classic on her hands this week and it’s titled ‘BLUR’. Stream or download ‘BLUR’ across all major digital platforms.

Sofie channels her remarkably sweet vocals into this new piece – one we find reminiscent of 70s R&B – though having an Afro-Pop twist to it. Its lyrics come off gentle and bespoke the singer’s charming personality.

Remember how happy and carefree you felt in the first weeks of your current (or past) love?

Everything was just dandy and Sofie effortlessly recounts these feelings in the best of words to better amplify them: ‘’New love honeymoon phases.

Offering my heart will you take it?/Only last week we were strangers. Now we’re acquainted’’, she sings in her silken tone.

Produced by Carter Pankow, ‘BLUR’ offers an electrifying tale of a budding romance in its honeymoon phase, striking a beautiful balance between vocals & songwriting and is a must listen.

Sofie is a Ghanaian German-American singer-songwriter and producer that grew up in the UK who leans R&B, with a hint of West African instruments and rhythms.

She is a recent alumna of the Berklee College of Music and has a music catalogue of singles and two EP’s to her name – her most recent of the former being ‘If You Don’t Stop’ (2021). She’s charged up and ready to win more hearts in the months ahead, stay tuned!

CREDITS

Cover art by Lavern Clerk: @naaclerk

Graphic design by Lena Morton: @lenaxmorton

Written by Sofie and Author

Produced and mixed by Carter Pankow

Bass guitar by Paul “Papabear” Johnson

Djembe by NiiQuaye

Background vocal arrangement by Gayathri Krishnan and Sofie

Mastered by Alexander Wright

Instagram: lionessofie Twitter: @lionessofie1 Facebook: Sofie

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.