Gadzisberg highlights the uniqueness of each artiste; discourages comparisons

Ghanaian musician Gadzisberg believes Artistes should not be compared but rather encouraged because they are no way equal when it comes to creativity and frequency.

He also added that creation of music is spiritually inspired and every artiste has this gift on different levels.

He made this statement during an interview on Elmina-based Ahomka 99.5 Fm on Saturday 9th April, 2022 when Dj Saki picked his thoughts on Ghana social media comparing Danchehall musician, Shatta wale to Black Sherif after the release of his latest song, ‘Kweku the traveller’.

He also urged the media including fans on social media to rather champion the agenda of pushing Ghana music to the world instead of comparing the new generation to big names who have contributed immensely towards the growth of music in the country.

On his two (2) day radio tour to Takoradi and Cape coast respectively, the Coded Music Production and Chairman 1 Entertainment protégé explained the visit is part of his action plan for the year to visit all the music hotspots in the country to introduce and network with all those who matters in the music business.

On his first day at Takoradi, he interacted with the general public on Spice 91.9 FM, Beach 105.5 Fm, Maxx 105.5 Fm and Y 97.9 FM. On each station, he detailed his five years management contract, source of inspiration and his trending song, Mata no dey.

At Cape coast, he also visited Darling 90.9Fm where hinted a possible collaboration with some artiste from cape coast and beyond. On Kastle 90.3FM, he also indicated the official video for ‘Mata no dey’ is almost ready and expected to be out in a few weeks.

ABOUT GADZISBERG

Gadzisberg is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter also a beat producer trading his career under Coded Music Production and Chairman 1 Entertainment.

He has three new songs including, ‘Mata no dey’, ‘Black love’ and the very latest one, ‘My own’ all produced by himself. Late last month, he began his countrywide radio tour in Kumasi where visited about 8 radio stations and some key players.

Connect with Gadzisberg on

Twitter: @GadzisbergOnly

Facebook: @GadzisbergOnly

Instagram:@GadzisbergOnly

TikTok: @GadzisbergOnly

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.