Black Sherif peaks at #2 on UK Afrobeat Charts, #12 on Billboard Top Triller Global, shuts down event in Nigeria, hailed by Rick Ross, Arrdee & Shatta Wale!

Another week passes by and Black Sherif keeps stacking the accolades after peaking at #2 on the Official UK Afroberats Chart, #12 on Billboard Top Triller Global, shutting down the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria & being hailed by Rick Ross and ArrDee.

Outstanding Ghanaian recording artiste, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, better known by his stage name, Black Sherif performed at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria.

The young talented act who is currently topping local and international charts performed his smash hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller‘ for the first time in Nigeria at the Homecoming Festival

Black Sherif gave patrons a night to remember as he performed his smash hit record, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ which saw fans and music lovers sing the viral record word for word as they jam to it.

This is coming after young raving act thrilled fans and music consumers to an outstanding and energetic performance of his now chart topping record, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ at the 2022 3Music Awards.

The Homecoming festival was held on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Black Sherif also performed ‘Second Sermon Remix’ on which he featured the African Giant, Burna Boy.

Black Sherif has had two of his songs making a huge statement in the Official UK Afrobeats Chart top 10.

The high-flying singer emerged at number two with his street anthem ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ which obviously made a huge leap to that position the very first time it made its way onto the charts.

He also perched comfortably at number 4 with the song ‘Always’ originally penned by Dakoo and featured him. This new development adds to the growing reinforcement of his brand as a new artiste.

Rick Ross showing love to Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif and Quamina MP pic.twitter.com/n7aqsgiM0l — ‼️Now HipHop News‼️ (@BenjaminEnfield) April 17, 2022

The UK’s biggest Afrobeats songs of the week based on sales and streams across a seven day period, compiled by the Official Charts Company.

In a related development, Black Sherif gave out some serious legwork in a video just before he performed his Kwaku the Traveller (KTT) song for the first time in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian artiste was with his new Nigerian friend, Poco Lee as they goofed around probably as a way of psyching himself up before the show he had later in the evening where he excited the crowd with his bangers such as Second Sermon remix and KKT.

It was all fun as Sherif had a good time in Nigeria as he continues to consolidate his soaring fanbase in Nigeria and beyond.

Black Sherif makes it to billboard. Congratulations my G @blacksherif_ pic.twitter.com/GfuL92mpNq — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 19, 2022

