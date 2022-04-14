Shatta Wale turned down interviews at Hitz FM so we made Stonebwoy our Hero! – Mark Okraku Mantey

fbpx
Following the release of Shatta Wale’s profound single, On God, a throwback video of Mark Okraku Mantey making an interesting confession on how he intentionally prioritized Stonebwoy over Shatta Wale while leading the team at Hitz FM has popped up.

He confessed to deliberately making Stonebwoy their hero at Hitz FM over Shatta Wale because he refused to grant them an interview whenever they call him.

Mark Okraku Mantey speaking to Andy Dosty and some other entertainment pundits said when he went to Hitz FM for the first time, Shatta Wale had been snubbing them whenever they call him for interviews as he just refuses to talk to them.

Therefore, he told his team to let them create their own hero and that is why they stopped playing Shatta Wale’s songs and were playing more of Stonebwoy’s songs and that’s how they made him their hero.

The SM boss has cleared the air that Mark Okraku Mantey wasn’t the reason why he refused to grant Hitz FM interviews whenever they call him but the main reason is yet to be known yet it has already cost him a lot.

Now, his songs are being played there and he grants interviews and Mark Okraku Mantey has made it clear it wasn’t an agenda to sabotage 1Don but it was just an action taken because of his attitude towards them.

