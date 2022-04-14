Are you your boyfriend’s girlfriend (AYYBG)? Dada Hafco questions in new Sista Afia-assisted single!

Dada Hafco’s question featuring Sista Afia could make one pause for a second, perhaps knit the brows, and ponder: ‘Are you your boyfriend’s girlfriend?’ or, ‘Are you your girlfriend’s boyfriend?’

Put differently, is the one you’re dating, dating you as well, or is that person dating another person?

Being in a relationship could be exciting, especially when both parties are neck-deep in love with each other and when that union is devoid of abuse.

The icing on the cake is when there is mutual respect, understanding, maturity, and ultimately, commitment. What is problematic, however, is the ability to identify whether it is cosmetic or indeed real as the love could be masked by pretense.

While true love exists and could culminate in people spending the rest of their lives together without the other engaging in acts of infidelity, deception also exists as some could be in secret relationships with the love of their lives, exploiting the other party and taking their love for granted.

It is the era of multiple dating!

Released in May 2020, the original version of ‘Are you your boyfriend’s girlfriend’, composed and performed by Dada Hafco, gained popularity not only because of the sweet melodies and instrumentation but also how significant the subject matter was.

People could relate, hence, the easy penetration of the song into the minds and hearts of music lovers.

Two years later, the Highlife musician is out with a remix of this song that features Sista Afia, who complements the beautiful piece with her vocals.

Among others, the duo highlight WhatsApp status privacy settings and how deceptive they could be, exploitations in relationships, flimsy excuses and interesting names on contact lists inspired by the quest to deceive partners.

Produced by DDT, the song is indeed a masterpiece. Take a listen!

