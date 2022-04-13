Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Fameye, Samini, Amerado, Kelvyn Boy & more to perform at VGMA23 Xperience Concert

The VGMA makes a grand return to Koforidua with a galaxy of stars, for yet another unforgettable experience at the Jubilee Park, on 18th April, Easter Monday, from 4pm till late.

In 2013, Koforidua was brought to a standstill when the nominees of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards made grand stop in the city.

Sensational and chart-topping artistes thrilled fans as the performed back-to-back hits.

Anticipation is all time high, as the VGMA Xperience Concert is the first official open-air concert since 2019.

With chart-topping artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Fameye, Samini, Amerado, Kelvyn Boy, Joyce Blessing, Dopenation, Akesse Brimpong, and many more, the experience can’t be anything less than surreal. Gate Fee is absolutely Freeeeeeee, courtesy Vodafone.

The VGMA23 Xperience Concert (also known as Nominees Jam) is an amplified experience of music. This edition comes with three key unique experiences – The Fan Park, The Music Lab and The Live Concert.

The experience begins with the Fan Park at 4pm, featuring photo opps, art display, games, fashion, food and drinks.

VGMA23 Xperience Concert line up

This is followed by the VGMA Music Lab, a local talent performance /audition for upcoming acts, where best talent wins a produced song from a guest producer/judge.

The program will be climaxed with a live concert from best artistes, showing live on TV3, and streaming on Ghana Music Awards pages on Facebook and YouTube.

As part of the total music experience for Koforidua, the VGMA in Schools project will be extended to Pope John’s Senior Secondary School.

The aim is to expose students to the opportunities within the music business industry, while emphasizing the role of education in entertainment-based careers.

For more information and on-the-go-news, connect with Ghana Music Awards on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The 23rdVGMAs; for the people, the culture, the music is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, Hitz FM, Afeema FM, Bryt FM, Aben FM, Freedom FM, Taste FM, our media partners and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE, further together

