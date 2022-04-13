He’s got the magic pen – Wendy Shay tips Bullet to be globally recognized as one of the best songwriters soon!

Wendy Shay has in a recent tweet eulogized her manager and songwriter, Ricky Nana Agyemang, well known as Bullet which could be inspired by a new song he might have written for her.

According to her, a time is coming soon when Bullet, who happens to be the CEO of Rufftown Records will be identified as one of the best songwriters in the entire world.

Wendy Shay has been signed on Bullet’s Rufftown Records record label ever since the passing of the label’s former signee, Ebony Reigns who died tragedically in a fatal accident.

Bullet @BRufftown will be recognized as one of the best songwriters in the whole wide world!! He got the magic pen 🖊 — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) April 12, 2022

Wendy Shay has really proven herself worthy to be celebrated as she continues to dominate the music scene with her extraordinary talent and back-to-back hit songs.

Well, it seems the one behind all the successes chalked by Wendy Shay has been Bullet as he continues to groom her and train her to attain global dominance.

She has realized the efforts and hard work of her manager as she takes to her Twitter page to eulogize him.

