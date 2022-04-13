Gyakie arouses fans with upcoming project; hangs out with UK’s Jorja Alice Smith

Jackline Acheampong, aka Gyakie has peaked anticipation for her next release and linked up with UK R&B & Pop singer/songwriter, Jorja Alice Smith.

The talented musician made this post on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that she made is a simple and straight-forward one and it reads; “Time to be rebellious. Let’s drop that tune ”

Gyakie is part of the new crop of musicians considered ‘the new school’. She was raised in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and she was born into a family of musicians, by age eight, she had started joining her father in the studio. She was also influenced by Asa and Ghanaian musician Omar Sterling of R2Bees.

Gyakie completed T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, did her undergraduate at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where she majored in International business.

Some of the singles she has released so far include Love is Pretty, Never Like This, Sor Mi Mu feat Bisa Kdei, Forever Remix feat Omah Lay, Vacation, and Whine.

Furthermore, the promising Ghanaian songstress has been spotted in some viral photos hanging out with the UK songwriter and singer, Jorja Alice Smith.

For some weeks now, Gyakie has been teasing her fans with her upcoming project she wishes to bless her fans with.

She has personally been asking fans to anticipate the release of this album as she hopes to thrill her fanbase with some good music.

She has, however, refused to communicate the release date to her fans as well as the name of the upcoming EP. Well, it seems Gyakie hopes to blow the minds of her fans with this EP.

Well, Gyakie has been spotted with the UK R&B and Pop singer, Jorja Alice Smith as fans anticipate a possible collaboration between the two.

