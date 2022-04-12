fbpx
VGMA23 gets its own hashtag emoji on Twitter

VGMA23 gets its own hashtag emoji on Twitter
Photo Credit: Charterhouse/Twitter

In recognising the reverence of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, social media website Twitter has given this year’s edition its own hashtag emoji.

A hashtag emoji is an emoji that appears beside a hashtag on Twitter when a post is made with the hashtag.

When you type in #VGMA23 or #VGMA2022 in a post on Twitter, you will see the golden star VGMA plaque appear beside the hashtag in a captivating way.

This is certain to impact on the build up to Ghana music’s biggest night since the social media website has always been an integral part before during and after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

VGMA 2022 full list of Nominess

Official announcements, fan trolls and posts by artists on Twitter have always provided the beauty and drama that comes with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

