VGMA23 gets its own hashtag emoji on Twitter

In recognising the reverence of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, social media website Twitter has given this year’s edition its own hashtag emoji.

A hashtag emoji is an emoji that appears beside a hashtag on Twitter when a post is made with the hashtag.

Koforidua brace up!

The Big Boys are coming to town for the party of your lives this Easter Monday for the #VGMA23 Xperience Concert on 18th April 2022 at the Koforidua Jubilee Park



Gate Fee is absolutely Freeeeeeee, courtesy Vodafone.

#vgma2022 #ghanamusic pic.twitter.com/aoaadJ8Jbf — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) April 11, 2022

When you type in #VGMA23 or #VGMA2022 in a post on Twitter, you will see the golden star VGMA plaque appear beside the hashtag in a captivating way.

This is certain to impact on the build up to Ghana music’s biggest night since the social media website has always been an integral part before during and after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Official announcements, fan trolls and posts by artists on Twitter have always provided the beauty and drama that comes with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

