Odehyie Selly’s ‘Wasoa’ takes top spot on Boomplay’s Chart

On April 11th 2022, Wasoa by Odehyie Sally became the number one song on Boomplay’s Top Christian & Gospel Chansons playlist.

It placed Ghanaian gospel star Odehyie Sally above well known artists within and outside of Africa including Sinach, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ada Ehi and Abere-Ese.

Per this, Wasoa can be termed as the biggest gospel song in Ghana at the moment whiles also serving as an indication of the frequent plays of the song.

It has spawned a number of freestyles and TikTok videos from celebrities to hardcore fans.

Between Friday, April 8th when the song was released to April 11th, ‘Wasoa garnered over 30,000 streams on all the digital music outlets.

Odehyie Selly has had chart-topping moments before, but this recent one will arguably throw more spotlight to her career in the international market.

Boomplay’s Top Christian & Gospel Chansons playlist

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Simonymix and is available for downloads on all digital platforms.

