Kwaku The Traveller meets a roadblock after being summoned to court within 8 days!

Of course he f*d up. Who never f* d up, hands in the air? NO HANDS!!!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 3 hours ago
Kwaku The Traveller meets a roadblock after being summoned to court within 8 days!
Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Twitter

Snap Chavis Wayne, former Manager of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker, Black Sherif has served him with a lawsuit for breaching their contract.

This follows an accusation by Chavis Wayne that Black Sherif ditched his record label to sign a record deal with an international organization, Empire Entertainment without his consent

This allegation was made by one DJ Slim who accused Black Sherif of being an ingrate. DJ Slim alleged that the artiste had abandoned a 7-bedroom house, a car, and other personal items his manager made available to him for his personal use.

We have intercepted some documents that contain the suit filed against the viral sensation by his manager on Monday, April 11, 2022.

In the writ, he is expected to respond to the suit in eight days.

