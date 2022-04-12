Koforidua to host VGMA23 Xperience Concert on Easter Monday

On 18th April 2022, the city of Koforidua would play host to all the power players in the Ghanaian music industry during the VGMA23 Xperience Concert.

The VGMA Xperience Concert is a major music concert that would see almost all the topmost musicians in Ghana perform to a cheering crowd as part of the activities for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022.

This year’s edition will be held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park from 4PM, and it would be LIVE on the Ghana Music Awards social media pages.

The VGMA Xperience Concert is a free to attend event.

