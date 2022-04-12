After an entire decade of dating, Fuse ODG weds Zimbabwean spouse; Sarkodie, Cheddar, Stefflon Don attend!

Nana Richard Abiona, aka Fuse ODG, on April 10, 2022, tied the knot with his long-time Zimbabwean spouse, Karen Tino Jonga, in a star-studded ceremony at the Oasis Gardens in Accra.

The love birds have been together for over a decade and in 2022 they decided to make things official by walking down the aisle.

Their white-theme wedding witnessed several celebrities in attendance including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, businessman Cheddar, and singer Stefflon Don.

Karen who is a stylist and fashion designer rocked an off-should gown with a long white veil.

The two looked their best on their big day with friends and loved also stepping out in style.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.