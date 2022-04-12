fbpx
After an entire decade of dating, Fuse ODG weds Zimbabwean spouse; Sarkodie, Cheddar, Stefflon Don attend!

Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/fb

Nana Richard Abiona, aka Fuse ODG, on April 10, 2022, tied the knot with his long-time Zimbabwean spouse, Karen Tino Jonga, in a star-studded ceremony at the Oasis Gardens in Accra.

The love birds have been together for over a decade and in 2022 they decided to make things official by walking down the aisle.

Their white-theme wedding witnessed several celebrities in attendance including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, businessman Cheddar, and singer Stefflon Don.

Karen who is a stylist and fashion designer rocked an off-should gown with a long white veil.

The two looked their best on their big day with friends and loved also stepping out in style.

