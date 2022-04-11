fbpx
These Sakawa boys turned artistes can’t hold a key on stage & don’t know anything about music notes – Konkarah Jahvybz

Photo Credit: Konkarah Jahvybz /Facebook

Reggae/Dancehall crooner, Konkarah Jahvybz who is out with ‘Different Guy EP, unboxed a controversial assertion while being interviewed live on Hitz 103.9fm.

During the interview, Konkarah Jahvybz said fraudsters just browse the internet to fish and they think they are worthy enough to do anything and when they are done, they just jump into the music business and do poor content songs which are not powerful to stand the test of time.

Konkarah Jahvybz added: , they can’t even perform because they don’t have the energy and flair.

Their lyrics don’t carry substance, they are all about the hype and sadly they are the ones in the headlines and confusing the culture.

Some of us have sacrificed a lot to be where we are and we grew through the ranks and learned things rightfully to become well-groomed musicians. I began holding the microphone and performing at age 9,”

