Stonebwoy reminds Ghana he’s the best Reggae act to ever do it on Alpha Blondy’s ‘Love Power’

Legendary Alpha Blondy has released his first ever Ghanaian collaborative single “Love Power” featuring BET Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

The collaborative track is the second from the renowned reggae singer and songwriter’s upcoming album, “Eternity”, which is slated for a May 6 release.

Released with an official video, the track is an exuberant ode to both his own roots, and that of the featured guest artiste, Stonebwoy.

The renowned Ivorian reggae performer first announced he was working on a new song with the multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician in May 2021 during the latter’s media tour in Cote d’Ivoire.

Though he did not confirm the track’s title and official release date, fans speculated that it would arrive summer after footage of his studio session with Stonebwoy began circulating.

On Monday (March 14, 2022), the two musicians were captured on set in a mountainous location in Cote d’Ivoire shooting visuals for their single.

