Samini unveiled as Brand Ambassador for Burgundy homes!

Call it a duplex experience and you wouldn’t be wrong as Burgundy Homes over the weekend unveiled two breathtaking stunners!

The awe inspiring ultra modern new Burgundy Executive Luxury Homes plus the announcement of celebrated and Award-winning musician Emmanuel Andrews Samini as brand ambassador for the Burgundy Homes!

The ceremony which took place on Saturday 9th April, 2022 at their newly built modern city top style estates in the enclaves of East Legon, saw in attendance notable personnel in Ghana’s Housing fraternity, respected members of the media, business men and women, celebrities and a lot more.

Expressing his excitement, the “Linda” hitmaker said, “It feels good to be in partnership with the right people all the time to see vigorous development in our societies. This is just one of the milestones that have been happening for the last few years.

According to him, this is his first official real estate ambassadorial deal.

“I have known the owners of Burgundy homes from day one as family. Let me use this medium to applaud them for inspiring me.

He noted that he has seen burgundy homes from building and selling complete buildings to the satisfaction of their clients.

The sales and marketing manager of burgundy homes Kwabena Addo Akuamoa on his part added that there is a very big opportunity in the real estate industry in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

“We realize that there a lot of people who can afford comfort so we have to come out with a brand that can provide their needs. You can see that the facility has a gym, a kids’ play area, a swimming pool and modern security systems as well.

The president of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association Mr Patrick Ebo Bonful on his part urged the government to support the Ghanaian owned companies like Burgundy homes to build more houses to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

