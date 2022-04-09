JZyNo shares new earworm ‘Fall Down Inside’ featuring Medikal

Afrobeat artist, JZyNo’s new ‘Fall Down Inside’ song is flanked by a top tier production and a guest verse from VGMA 21 ‘’Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year’’, Medikal.

‘Fall Down Inside’ has the two award-winning African artists find common ground on what could easily pass as a radio hit. Stream or download ‘Fall Down Inside’ (FDI) across all major digital platforms.

Beatz Vampire’s booming production coupled with the piercing vocals of JZyNo and Medikal’s nifty one-liners harmonize to create an explosive treat for wandering ear drums.

In an attempt to impress and hold down a potential love interest, JZyNo soon finds himself at the short end of the stick.

He’s dealing with a gold digger and with the damage already done, he mockingly admits – in the flashiest of hooks of course – “I fall down inside”. Medikal recounts his losses too: “She make I fall inside like kolom/She dey chop all the money for my botom”, aside other brow-raising lines.

Jonathan Lee Pratt (aka JZyNo) is a Ghana-based Liberian Afrobeat artist who is conveniently nicknamed the “Ruler of Liberian Music”.

With a series of high-profile awards to his name already, JZyNo’s rich voice lit up the Liberian music scene in 2020 with ‘Kpan Kpan Me’ (feat. Teddyride).

He would follow up with a series of hits in 2021 – ‘RULA’ (feat. Epixode & Nedy Music) and ‘Mamie Watta’ (feat. Krymi) – before shutting down the year with his debut EP “Brown Sugar”.

JZyNo has no plans of slowing down and having dropped his first song of 2022 today, we’re simply stoked for his next song.

Instagram: jzyno__

Twitter: @j_zyno

Facebook: JZyNo

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.