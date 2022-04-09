Dedebah opts for her middle name as title for debut EP dubbed; BOSOMPEMAA (a thousand Goddesses)

Upon consistent releases since late 2016, Dedebah is finally here with her maiden EP dubbed ‘BOSOMPEMAA’ which translates to ‘1000 Goddesses’ which also happens to be one of her real names given to her from birth.

Known in real life as Afua Bosompemaa Akuffo Addo, Dedebah has carved a niche for herself with her unique voice texture, flow and hip hop swag and she comes across as a full package.

She is one of the very few names that pops up when the discussion of female rappers from Ghana comes up & is one of the few prolific and consistent female musicians we have in the country now.

She is in a league of her own, paving her own path yet receiving much love from music lovers and industry folks alike. She is the present and future of the female rap scene.

BOSOMPEMAA is a five(5) track EP with songs like have fun with it, aske, shut it down, daddy’s boy and Ghana girl. She worked with producers like Riddim Boss, Two Bars, Lowkey and Waske.

The lead single off the EP; ‘Have Fun With It’ has an equally dope visual which is out on YouTube. Other videos from the EP are yet to be released…

All songs from the EP is breathe taking and its going to blow your mind.

Stream Dedebah's Bosompemaa EP & follow Dedebah on Facebook: Dedebah Instagram: @ammdedebah Twitter: @ammdedebah TikTok: @iamdedebah YouTube: Dedebah

