We smoke beats not weed! Black Sherif & Yaw Tog insist they neither smoke nor drink alcohol!

Bursting unto the Ghanaian music scene as the new lords in the game, Black Sherif & Yaw Tog have confirmed in separate interviews that they have neither smoked weed nor drank alcohol.

Young talented Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, widely known as Yaw Tog has debunked claims made by the majority that he takes in alcohol.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwasodwodwo segment, the “Sore” hitmaker while explaining the meaning of his new banger “Azul” said that he is just 189yrs of age and has never tasted alcohol.

According to him, “Azul”, the title of his new song is the name of any expensive alcoholic drink on the market and his song tells the story of how some guys went to the nightclub and ordered the drink without finding out the price first.

Per the rapper’s submission, the name was only used in the storyline in his song and not because he is a fan of alcoholic drinks.

Moreover, Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Mohammed Ishmail Sherif, well known as Black Sherif has debunked numerous reports of endorsing weed in his songs.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM Daybreak Hitz, Black Sherif revealed that he has never endorsed marijuana in his songs neither does he smoke the susbstance.

This was after a fan commenting on the show on Hitz FM inquiered why the singer has been endorsing marijuana in his songs, asking if he smokes the substance.

Well, Black Sherif in response stated that he does not smoke the substance, neither is he encouraging people to engage in such activities. He added that marijuana is only used in his songs but in real life, he is not a fan of the substance.

