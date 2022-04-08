Wasoa: Odehyie Selly ushers in Easter with new song

Gospel songstress, Odehyie Selly has released another spirit filled single today, to usher us into the Easter festivities.

Signed unto Hilltop records, Odehyie Selly’s discography can boast of highly profiled records that includes; Style Biaa Bi, Mama, and Never Try Me.

Still on her music evangelism, the musician has echoed deep revelations on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on a new record she calls ’Wasoa’.

Wasoa has insightful lyrics telling a pictorial story of the woes of Christ whiles on the cross some 2000 years ago. It equally highlights the benefits of such a deed to humanity.

Born Selina Asamoah, Odehyie Selly aims to reignite the spirit of Christians with her new single.

The 4:22minutes track was produced, mixed and mastered by Simony. Wasoa is currently available for downloads on all digital platforms.

