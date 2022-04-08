fbpx
Street4Tune enlists KelvynBoy for new song and video ‘Upside’

Street4Tune enlists Kelvyn Boy for new song and video ‘Upside’
Photo Credit: Street4Tune

Multifaceted budding Ghanaian artist, Street4Tune has teamed up with Blakk Arm entertainment act and ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy to unlock a potential hit banger tune titled ‘Upside’.

This project is one of the biggest collaborations coming from the camp of the artist which truly shows how much effort he putting into making sounds.

To him, music is something that needs time to come up with but not in rush.

Produced by Brainy Beatz, the song ‘Upside’ is an Afrobeat jam everyone would love to put on repeat after listening for the first time.

‘Upside’ also comes with an accompanying video directed by Prince Dovlo.

Enjoy.

