Love confuses me sometime – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna, the Off Da Ground signed singer, has revealed some details about her love life in a post made on social media.

The “Black Star Barbie”, who has been praised by Ghanaians for producing back-to-back hits over the years, shared a new video with an unexpected caption.

Feli Nuna opened up about her love life, revealing that love can be confusing at times. She didn’t stop there, however, and went further to reveal her current emotions.

Feli Nuna, on the other hand, informed Ghanaians about her upcoming song.

She also advised Ghanaians to prepare their “towels” for her upcoming jam, as she kept emphasizing the word “TOWEL.”

