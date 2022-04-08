fbpx
Top Stories

Love confuses me sometime – Feli Nuna

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of AzumahDanceChallenge!
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna, the Off Da Ground signed singer, has revealed some details about her love life in a post made on social media.

The “Black Star Barbie”, who has been praised by Ghanaians for producing back-to-back hits over the years, shared a new video with an unexpected caption.

Feli Nuna opened up about her love life, revealing that love can be confusing at times. She didn’t stop there, however, and went further to reveal her current emotions.

Feli Nuna, on the other hand, informed Ghanaians about her upcoming song.

She also advised Ghanaians to prepare their “towels” for her upcoming jam, as she kept emphasizing the word “TOWEL.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

2019 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd December 2019
Azumah Remix by Feli Nuna feat. Quamina MP

Video: Azumah Remix by Feli Nuna feat. Quamina MP

13th December 2019
No Size by Wan-O feat. Feli Nuna

Video: No Size by Wan-O feat. Feli Nuna

23rd August 2019
Azaa by Feli Nuna

Video: Azaa by Feli Nuna

21st August 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker