It's a hybrid sound of Afrobeat, Drill and traditional music elements

E.L can’t get enough of ‘Ayele’ on smashing new tune
Photo Credit: E.L

Ghanaian born award-winning artist, E.L is back on scene with a long-awaited sure-fire hit, Ayele, that would be perfect for his fans all across the world.

‘Ayele’ is the artist’s smashing new song – a hybrid sound that relies on a dense mix of Afrobeat, Drill and traditional music elements unique to Ghanaian culture.

It’s reminiscent of E.L’s releases from the early 2010’s, though “Ayele” possesses a more energetic tone. Stream or download ‘Ayele’ across all major digital platforms

In terms of feel, bright and buzzing are words that come to mind. ‘Ayele’ presents a sound that is ‘more powerful than ever’ (which is literally what it means) and the ‘Koko’ star’s expressions on the tune echoes this fact as he breathes new life into Ga communities all across the city.

But if Ga does not constitute a part of your lingual stronghold, don’t fret, Just know that ‘Ayele’ is E.L’s ode to a young lady of the same name – he sings, Raps to her, you know, “heart on my sleeves” style.

“This has by far been one of my favorite songs in recent times and I’m glad to finally share this with you guys”, says E.L.

Produced by KID MVGIC, ‘Ayele’ is for listeners looking to rediscover not just a refreshing, but a truly original Ghanaian song and it certainly succeeds at that.

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

