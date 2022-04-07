I wonder why Shatta, Sark, Stone, & even Kelvynboy aren’t billionaires just through royalties, not concerts! – Anne Sophie Ave

French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, has meted out her displeasure at why artistes don’t get their due royalties after years of dispatching hits.

She believes there should a lot of billionaire musicians in Ghana looking at the efforts that goes into the craft and how far their song goes.

In an exclusive discussion with Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar, H.E Anne Sophie shared her thoughts on the mounting issues of ineptitude around the GHAMRO organization.

“If you take someone like Shatta wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and even those with one huge hit like Kelvinbwoy’s Downflat, they should have been rich by now. If these people were to be in Europe, they’ll have to sit there for royalties to fall.

I’m wondering why they are not rich just through royalties, not concerts but by just selling royalties. When you see the number of views, downloads, streams and everything they have been able to gather, they should have been billionaires by now.

There should be something that could be adjusted, bettered or strengthened so that they can live from their craft. With the magnitude of all they have done so far, they should be billionaires by now.”

She also discussed the ‘Sacem’ French royalty collection system and how musicians are amassing trans-generational wealth as a result of it.

“We have a strong royalty institution that collects monies from everyone who displays music and pays the artistes. This system is hugely efficient. With just one hit, they are billionaires and their children also live on the royalties.”

Even @annesophieave knew we were going to qualify. The celebration is not over yet oo. Still in the mood🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/EnRTUpb6Zd — Fireladygh (@mavisamanor5) March 30, 2022

Shatta Wale becomes the highly paid beneficiary currently after receiving over GH¢30,000 benefits from GHAMRO in February 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.