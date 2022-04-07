Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ now the most Shazamed song worldwide; ready for a joint with Shatta Wale

Black Sherif is currently the most Shazamed artiste in the world & has hinted at collaborating with Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale.

The talented musician made this known in a recent interview he had on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM.

His comments also come at a time when Shatta Wale advised him never to get carried away when people compare them.

Reacting to this in his interview with astute Ghanaian personality, Andy Dosty, Black Sherif said;

“I don’t support people comparing me to bigger artistes. Being compared with bigger artistes hasn’t affected me negatively.

Bigger artistes are experienced far better than I am. I don’t think I should be compared to bigger artistes.

If Shatta Wale drops down deɛ me den am for link up.”

In an earlier interview, the young musician spoke about his collaboration with Burna Boy revealing how he got the chance to do a collaboration with Burna Boy.

In the recent interview, Black Sherif was asked about the song and how he got the opportunity to feature the Grammy Award-winning musician.

He indicated that it was Burna Boy’s team who contacted him adding that initially it was not about doing a song together but rather they called to tell him Burna Boy really likes the song.

It is was on the second time of contacting him that Burna Boy revealed his desire to feature him.

Also, the sensational Ghanaian drill/hiplife musician has reached another milestone with his new song “Kwaku The Traveller” as it peaks at No.1 on Shazam Worldwide.

Black Sherif got himself trending positively on social media one more time as his new tune “Kwaku The Traveler” shot him to higher prominence in the music industry.

Black Sherif is mad 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 crazy crazy crazy !! pic.twitter.com/4649PySYb8 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 7, 2022

He became the first Ghanaian musician to top Apple music in Nigeria and in Ghana as well this year. The young talented musician has relentlessly dominated the scene with back-to-back hit songs ever since he emerged into the scene.

Well, it appears the song has set another record as it peaks at #1 on Shazam worldwide.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.