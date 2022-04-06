Wanlov sets the internet ablaze with crazy haircut; Pappy Kojo reacts!

Born Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu aka Wanlov Kubolor has gotten netizens roused up with a crazy hairdo which has cuased a fan of Pappy Kojo to throw a dare.

A fan of Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo said that Wanlov Kubolor is madder than him.

The fan’s comment came after the ‘Ay3 Late’ hitmaker commented on a tweet of a photo of Wanlov Kubolor’s latest hairstyle.

“You see, wanluv mad pass you,” a fan commented, and Pappy Kojo replied, “I disagree if he likes, let’s go to Sakora.. him first haha.”

The popular musician shared these photos on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

He shared the photos with the caption; “ShaolinRasta #StubbornMarafaka #ELevyHairstyle”. The photos have since gotten some reactions from social media users.

