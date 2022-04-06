AK Songstress downplays all songs in VGMA Highlife Song category except ‘Jonathan’; slams critics against body enhancement!

AK Songstress has hailed her viral hit song ‘Jonathan’ as the only valid song deserving a win in the Best Highlife Song category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 23) & shared her thoughts on body enhancement.

She remarked, “Among all the songs in the Best Highlife Song category my song, Jonathan, did not only blow in Ghana but it’s so huge in Sierra Leone, Zambia, Liberia, Malawi and a lot of African countries.

“These are not just talks because sometimes people say we talk without facts but you go and check the numbers on my youtube, visit boomplay, and check the comments that are coming,” she continued.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, AK Songstress said it’s only right to award her song ‘Jonathan’ as the Best Highlife Song to inspire others to do the same.

She added, “It’s not only from Ghanaians but the comments there will tell you how far my song has gotten to, so if we want to award somebody for a song that has travelled far in terms of Highlife the best song in my opinion that deserves the award is the song that has travelled outside Ghana.

“We always say we want to go international and if one of our very own has gone international it’s only right to award such a person so that it’ll inspire others to do more to put Ghana on the map,” she concluded.

Furthermore, the talented Ghanaian female dancehall recording artiste, has said that women who wear makeup and bleach their skin are enhancing their bodies.

There have been a series of women who have undergone the knife just to enhance their bodies. While some have undergone the knife to have flat tummy others have also undergone surgeries to have curvy bodies.

However, the artist is of the opinion that body enhancement does not only mean going under the knife but applying makeup, bleaching the skin, and shaving beards is also body enhancement.

“If you look at the people who are talking and criticizing those who do body enhancement, some have bleached their skin and that’s an enhancement, you’ve done make-up, so you’ve enhanced your face,” she revealed.

“You’ve shaved your bear so you’ve enhanced your beauty but why didn’t you leave it like that just like God created you, so we judge people but we’re all doing the same thing in one way or the other,” she told Amansan Krakye.

Sharing her candid opinion on the issue of women doing body enhancement, AK Songstress said we judge people wrongly but we’re all doing almost the same thing.

“Honestly, I don’t have any problem with it, I’m not concerned at all whatever any wants to do, let them do because it has nothing to do with someone else’s life,” she said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

