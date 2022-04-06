fbpx
Top Stories

Ace Highlife musician, Nana Nsiah Piesie of ‘Police Abaa’ fame passes on!

A veteran goes home!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Ace Highlife musician, Nana Nsiah Piesie of 'Police Abaa' fame passes on!
Ace Highlife musician, Nana Nsiah Piesie of 'Police Abaa' fame passes on!

Ace Ghanaian highlife artiste, Nana Nsiah Piesie has kicked the bucket, a family source has disclosed.

The “Police Abaa” hitmaker died on Monday, April 4, 2022, after being involved in an accident, his brother, Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen confirmed in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart to confirm the news of the unexpected departure of our Brother and Music Legend Nana Nsiah Piesie of Police Abaa fame to the other side on Monday 4th April, 2022,” it said.

It added, “He had a car accident around Pokuase and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital. They did not take care of him upon arrival and referred him to Accra Regional Hospital but he couldn’t make it. He gave up his soul on the Arrival.”

Nana Nsiah Piesie hails from Asante Effiduasi in the Ashanti Region. He received his secondary school education at the Bechem Secondary school.

His love for music led him to perform covers of many popular Ghanaian highlife songs of his time during his school’s entertainment events.

He joined the Osei Kofi’s African Beats Band led by a protegee of Ghana’s legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu after graduation and toured Europe in the late 90s.

His vocal range won him many fans and accolades from the band during their 1999 International tour to Germany, Italy and Holland.

After the tour, Nana Nsiah Piesie went solo releasing popular hits such as “Police Abaa”, “Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ”; “Enyigyina Bekume” and “Me do wo”.

Police Abaa went on to be one of his greatest hit songs and bagged him a tour across Africa.

Nana Nsiah Piesie has about 5 albums and a couple of awards to his credit including the most Promising Star award from Ghana.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Delay is my big sister & brand associate not lover; Okyeame Kwame is the best rapper aside me - Amerado

Delay is my big sister & brand associate not lover; Okyeame Kwame is the best rapper aside me – Amerado

5 days ago
Rocky Dawuni

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni Heads to the GRAMMYs in Las Vegas!

5 days ago
Promzy fires stray bullet at Reggie Rockstone with recent post on the origins of Hiplife; Reggie reacts!

Promzy fires stray bullet at Reggie Rockstone with recent post on the origins of Hiplife; Reggie reacts!

6 days ago
Kwesi Arthur finally unveils release month of 'Son of Jacob' album; Black Sherif featured

Kwesi Arthur finally unveils release month of ‘Son of Jacob’ album; Black Sherif featured

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker