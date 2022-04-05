Medikal’s 28th birthday marked with a lovely wish from Fella, Sister Derby’s lookalike spouse, & a savage reply to Sonnie Badu, others

Currently somewhere in the USA, Medikal has clocked a new age amidst birthday wishes from Fella Makafui, a lookalike replacement outdoored by Sister Derby & a reply to Sonnie Badu & others who have affirmed it.

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, affectionately known as Medikal has shared some dope photos of himself as he marks his 28th birthday.

The rapper was spotted in the photo posing in front of an expensive car believed to be one of his numerous assets as he marks his birthday.

As a reminder, Medikal has reigned as one of the best rappers Africa has ever known. He has dominated the scene with his craft for almost ten years and continues to thrill Ghanaians and all music lovers with non-stop entertainment.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Precious Frimpong, well known as Fella Makafui has taken to her social media to pen down a heartwarming birthday wish for Medikal as he turns a year older today.

The rapper had earlier taken to his IG wall to share some dope photos of himself to commemorate his 28th birthday celebration.

His wife, Fella Makafui obviously could allow her husband to celebrate the day without expressing her love for him as he celebrates his birth anniversary as she also pens down a romantic birthday wish for him.

She wrote; Happy birthday to my soul mate .. Thank you for being an Amazing husband and father..More life,good health ,MORE MONEY ..wishing you nothing but the best of the day !! We love you .. @amgmedikal

Some fans have made a wild comparison between the new boyfriend of the songstress Sister Derby and her ex-lover Medikal.

The relationship between songstress Deborah Vanessa known well as Sister Derby and Medikal ended abruptly some years back with dramatic scenes and social media banter.

Ghanaian singer Sister Derby and her fiance made their first public appearance at the art exhibition organized by presidential photographers “Twins Don’t Beg” over the weekend. The couple were seen in a video holding hands looking all loved up.

Some fans were of the opinion that the new boyfriend of Sister Derby shared a striking resemblance with her ex-lover Medikal. Others are of the opinion that Derby’s new lover looked nicer than Medikal.

@Sonnie Badu wrote: He looks like Medikal

@Nanayaaakwaboah also said, “she is looking so pretty. Those saying her man looks like MDK no your eyes no good or what? If you have seen medikal before you won’t say that the guy fine pass him”.

@Obidoyewu_apapbi also commented, “this one is nicer than the other one

@dorynluv: they look alike but he fine pass bra Akos kakra

In view of this, rapper Medikal has angrily warned that we should let his name rest after Sonnie Badu said Sister Derby’s new boyfriend resembles him which is nothing but the truth and that seems to have made him angry.

Medikal and Sister Derby got separated years ago but her new boyfriend resembling him seems to have made him angry especially after a post was made with the comment of Sonnie Badu who pointed out the obvious everyone can see.

But that seems not to sit well with Medikal hence has angrily warned that we let his name rest small asking whether we don’t move on because it’s been years since his relationship with Sister Derby ended and they have both moved on with their lives.

Medikal sounded angry with his comment but unfortunately, that’s something people won’t stop saying as Sonnie Badu was just vocalizing what people have been saying and it’s obvious that Sister Derby’s new boyfriend looks like him.

Also, we understand that he’s a married man and a father now therefore bringing him up in almost every post that has to do with her ex-girlfriend seems a bit disrespectful to his family and that seems to have made him angry.

