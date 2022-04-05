fbpx
Top Stories

Follow! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) inserts a vibely Gospel Afrobeat masterpiece

It points to Jesus- our motivation through life's hustles! Stream here now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Follow! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) inserts a vibely Gospel Afrobeat masterpiece
Follow! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) inserts a vibely Gospel Afrobeat masterpiece

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo – JOA, has released a brand new single “Follow”, a song with a dancing vibe that communicates a message of faith and trust in the personality of God.

The release of “Follow” comes after her critically acclaimed debut album “The Love Story”, which was released in 2021. The album has enjoyed massive air and digital play, with over 200,000 plays on Boomplay music alone.

Being one of the fast-emerging gospel acts of 2021 and following her success with her online worship sessions – Saturday Morning Worship, Jacquelyn is keen and excited about the current release and she looks forward to great releases throughout the year.

The upbeat, afro-pop gospel song is one that reiterates the Christian’s desire to continually follow in the path paved by Christ Jesus, no matter the situation they may be in.

The song echoes the reality that whether rain or shine, the goal is to follow the Lord. It is a danceable tune that would get listeners on their feet and pledging to keep following the Lord.

Follow Jacquelyn Oforiwaa on Social Media Platforms

Instagram: original_joa
Twitter: @JOA_original
YouTube: Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo
Facebook: Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Promzy fires stray bullet at Reggie Rockstone with recent post on the origins of Hiplife; Reggie reacts!

Promzy fires stray bullet at Reggie Rockstone with recent post on the origins of Hiplife; Reggie reacts!

5 days ago
Kwesi Arthur finally unveils release month of 'Son of Jacob' album; Black Sherif featured

Kwesi Arthur finally unveils release month of ‘Son of Jacob’ album; Black Sherif featured

5 days ago
Delivered as promised! Black Sherif drops 'Kwaku The Traveller' as answer to recent allegations

Delivered as promised! Black Sherif drops ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ as answer to recent allegations

5 days ago
Nektunez 'Ameno Amapiano' Remix (You Wanna Bamba) charts at #7 on the first Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs chart

Nektunez ‘Ameno Amapiano’ Remix (You Wanna Bamba) charts at #7 on the first Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs chart

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker