Empress Gifty taps Nigeria’s Okopi Peterson, Tagoe Sisters, Jac, Lokko, Jeshrun & a surprise act for TREC 2022 on May Day!

After a brief break due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ghana’s favorite Gospel songstress, Empress Gifty Adorye has launched the second edition of her annual flagship event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) at a short ceremony at the EL Lounge, East Legon in Accra.

TREC is an annual Easter concert which brings worshippers together to celebrate the resurrection power of Christ and win more souls for the Kingdom.

Speaking at the launch, which came off on Friday, April 1, Empress Gifty said she was expecting so much to happen at the event scheduled for May 1, 2022 at the Junction Mall, Nungua from 5 p.m.

“I am expecting a lot of healing, breakthroughs and testimonies for patrons on the night. TREC was birthed in 2019 with the first edition held on an Easter Monday. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was put on hold,” she said.

The Ey3 Woa hitmaker disclosed that this edition is under the theme, “The essence of the empty tomb,” making biblical reference to 1 Corinthians 15:3-5.

“Even though the date has been shifted to May this year due to management decision, the tenets and pillars on which TREC was built, thus Easter, The Resurrection of Christ, still stands,” she noted.

Empress Gifty announced that she has teamed up with Nigerian minister Peterson Okopi, Ghanaian legends Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Perry Lokko, Eric Jeshrun and Jack Alolome among others to thrill worshippers on the night.

She also hinted that she was bringing a special guest from the diaspora to be part of the event and asked patrons to expect more surprises on the night.

Speaking at the launch, Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong was full of praises for his colleague Empress Gifty. “Empress Gifty always does it excellently, I am so proud of her and I can’t wait for May 1 because the anointing of God will be on his people.”

On his part, Rev. Albert Asihene Agyakwa who is Empress Gifty’s spiritual father, urged her to keep up the good work. “You always get it right and I know this year will not be an exception, go ahead and make all of us proud even as you win more souls for the Kingdom.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Empress Gifty expressed gratitude to Ghanaians home and abroad for supporting her ministry. “I am so grateful to everyone for being so supportive of me right from day one, I don’t take it for granted. God richly bless us all.

“It will be an amazing event, lives will never be the same again when they experience this concert on May 1 so I urge everyone to make it a point to come to the Junction Mall, come with family and friends and your lives will not be the same again,” she concluded.

TREC 2022 is a free event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.