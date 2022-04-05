‘Counsellor’ Shatta Wale sparks breakup rumors with latest posts after new ‘On God’ single release!

Shatta Wale is in the news once more from a faraway land after setting off hints of a break up with his recently acquired girlfriend & has savagely replied a lady hitting on her.

Commenting on a video of Shatta Wale making fun of someone yet to be identified, the lady tried hitting on him since his relationship has ended saying that she adores his body and he turns her on.

Shatta Wale who seems not to believe that the person hitting on him is a lady also replied to that saying he also likes scam pictures insinuating that the person is trying to use a lady’s picture to scam him.

A quick check on the lady’s page shows she’s a very beautiful young lady but as to whether she’s the same person hitting on Shatta Wale or not, we can’t tell, and guess that is why Shatta Wale called him/her a scam.

Netizens reacting to his comment were only laughing since he’s trying to be smart and not get scammed by another lady since his new relationship just ended in tears.

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has sparked rumours of a breakup with his girlfriend following some activities on social media.

On Instagram, Shatta Wale has deleted all pictures of Elfreda, who he presented to his followers and fans about two months ago.

He, however, left the viral video where the two were seen kissing and another of Elfreda dancing with a woman, Shatta Wale tagged his in law.

His girlfriend on the other hand has wiped her Instagram account clean. She has deleted every single posts, including her profile picture.

Also on Snapchat, Shatta Wale wrote some surprising takes on relationships including a statement that “marriage is a scam.”

In his posts, the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker cautioned men to focus more on making money than falling in love and/or settling down.

He also asked men to be cautious when women profess their love, adding “ most of them are liars and fault finders to delay your precious time to go for the big bags.”

Among other things, Shatta Wale also revealed that he does not want to build a future with a woman who would take on the role of a CID to go through his phone.

His posts have generated talks on social media about a possible split.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.