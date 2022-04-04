Nigeria’s BNXN (Buju), DanDizzy & Nigerian fans hail Black Sherif after #1 slot on Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria

BNXN (Buju), DanDizzy & the entire Federal republic of Nigeria is most likely to kidnap our very own Black Sherif after his exploits with his latest ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ single

Nigerian singer, Buju whose real name is Daniel Benson has shared a portion of Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ lyrics as he expresses mad love for the trending song in a new post sighted online.

The Akwa Ibom native who is noted for songs like Energy, Mind Games, Ohema, Commander amongst others shared;

Of course, I’ve fucked up! Who never fucked up hands in the air! No hands?!

On the same wavelength, Nigerian rapper Dandizzy who is widely noted for his freestyle ingenuity has said the confidence which embodies Black Sherif has made him fall in love with his talent.

In a post he shared on Twitter, Dandizzy the young Ghanaian rapper exudes the same kind of aura Burna Boy exuded when he was also young in the music industry. He shared;

Black sheriif they remind me of Burna for him ph days, so much talent with confidence.

Meanwhile, in the midst of Black Sherif’s high flying career reinforced by his newest single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, Twitter influencer KalyJay has shared a profound statement about the young chap.

In a new post shared on Twitter, KalyJay begged Ghanaians to stop comparing Black Sherif with established acts in the industry because that could be the catalyst to his undoing.

KalyJay argued that such tendencies could create enmity between Blacko and other artistes with whom he is compared and that could ruin his career.

He observed that while people are basking in the euphoria of his unadulterated talent, they inadvertently state that Sherif is better than most of his senior colleagues like Shatta Wale, Samini amongst others.

KalyJay wrote;

