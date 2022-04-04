Men should sponsor women – Naa Agyeman advices in new song

Naa Agyeman has served Ghanaians with back-to-back hits and he is one hell of a talent when it comes to highlife music, no doubt about that!

The man is back and this time around with a big bang joining forces with Hiplife Legend Guru NKZ on a new project released today dubbed ‘NO CREDIT’.

Known in private life as Anane Agyeman, Naa Agyeman has fused this masterpiece “NO CREDIT” with a danceable groovy rhythm, which cements the Kwahu Bepo hit crooner as an obstinate on churning out only hit records.

‘NO CREDIT’ tells a condescending romantic story about love and money, He started by singing playboy if you don’t have money come tomorrow, women are not ready to have a relationship on credit with any playboy he said.

Money has long been known to be a leading cause of stress in relationships — probably because, for so many couples, it’s a topic that’s off-limits.

Maybe you’re insecure about your own financial situation, and talking it over with your partner would force you to deal with the reality of a serious situation.

The duo on the song left no stone unturned as their soothing voices synchronized with an easy to grasp verse and an attention-calling hook to match.

Nana Agyemang as he’s popularly known in the music circles is one of the few highlife gems who held the mantra for the said genre in the early 2000’s.

He’s churned out hit singles like, Kwahu Bepo, Alomo Ketewa, Mr. Ode, Auntie Araba, Kwame Ahii, Traffic, Go Go Sugarcane amongst others.

The song was produced by Kindee and is currently enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations across the country.

The release of the track is accompanied by a quality music video with a panache direction from award winning video director, Mista Morgan.

Both the song and video are currently available on all digital platforms.

