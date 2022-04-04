Kelvynboy’s ‘Down Flat’ is new National Anthem as students sing at assembly; now 1st Ghanaian to rank #14 on Apple Music Top 200 Worldwide!

Currently the most trending hitmaker, Kelvyn Brown widely known as KelvynBoy has reacted to a viral video about him & has ranked at #14 on Apple Music Top 200 Worldwide.

The video captured the moment some pupils were happily singing his latest track, DOWN FLAT while at assembly.

He shared the video on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram and added the caption;

“Overwhelming!! #Downflat be the new National Anthem ”

Kelvynboy is the first Ghanaian to be No. 14 On TOP 200 Worldwide On @applemusic with his song DownFlat #Downflat 💐 pic.twitter.com/K3uJTtBxUa — Oxlade (@Kuofimaxdotnet) April 3, 2022

Moreover, since it’s release it has catapulted Kelvynboy as the first Ghanaian to be No. 14 On TOP 200 Worldwide on Apple Music.

