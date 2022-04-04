fbpx
Top Stories

Kelvynboy’s ‘Down Flat’ is new National Anthem as students sing at assembly; now 1st Ghanaian to rank #14 on Apple Music Top 200 Worldwide!

This 'boy' is going places!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Kelvynboy tips 'Down Flat' as new National Anthem as students sing it at assembly; becomes 1st Ghanaian to rank #14 on Apple Music Top 200 Worldwide!
Photo Credit: Covenant Studios

Currently the most trending hitmaker, Kelvyn Brown widely known as KelvynBoy has reacted to a viral video about him & has ranked at #14 on Apple Music Top 200 Worldwide.

The video captured the moment some pupils were happily singing his latest track, DOWN FLAT while at assembly.

He shared the video on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram and added the caption;

“Overwhelming!! #Downflat be the new National Anthem ”

Moreover, since it’s release it has catapulted Kelvynboy as the first Ghanaian to be No. 14 On TOP 200 Worldwide on Apple Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kelvynboy's 'Down Flat' also enters Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs Chart at #22!

Kelvynboy’s ‘Down Flat’ also enters Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs Chart at #22!

5 days ago
Nektunez 'Ameno Amapiano' Remix (You Wanna Bamba) charts at #7 on the first Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs chart

Nektunez ‘Ameno Amapiano’ Remix (You Wanna Bamba) charts at #7 on the first Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs chart

5 days ago
Shatta Wale - 1 : Burnaboy - 0! Shatta Wale trolls Nigeria after Ghana's massive win!

Shatta Wale – 1 : Burnaboy – 0! Shatta Wale trolls Nigeria after Ghana’s massive win!

5 days ago
May God have mercy on my enemies cos I won't! - Eno Barony states after deleting all posts on IG

May God have mercy on my enemies cos I won’t! – Eno Barony states after deleting all posts on IG

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker