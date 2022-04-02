Trinity Baptist Church Oyibi’s Spirit of Restoration Choir debuts with ‘The Power of the Living Word’ this Sunday!

fbpx
Spirit of Restoration, church choir of the 4month Old Trinity Baptist Church Oyibi Branch is all set to release their debut single dubbed: The Power Of The Living Word, this Sunday 3rd April 2022.

Time is 2pm and the Venue is the Church Auditorium at Amrahia 800 meters from the Toll Booth.

Ministering at the launch will be the multiple award-winning Cwesi Oteng, Lydia Appau, Terryz Williams and many more.

“This single is one of an 8-track album to be released by December”, Chris Appau, Music Director for the choir revealed in an interview.

Get interactive with them here.

