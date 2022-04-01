DrupZ to host concert in Sekondi on Easter Monday

Highly resplendent Afro-fusion and World Music artiste Henry Benard Moses, known in showbiz circles as DrupZ, is on a mission to set souls on fire musically with his vocals, lyrics, tone and groove.

In line with his passion and drive, DrupZ music in collaboration with YFm is staging a Live Concert, SEKUNDE TO THE WORLD, in the heart of Sekondi on Easter Monday, the 18th Day of April on the Sekondi Astro Turf(Methodist Park) from 7pm with a cool rate of GHC10.

The vocalist will give a soothing live feel of most of his songs that shrill people with goosebumps whenever it sinks into their consciousness.

He promises that, on the night you would LIKE DA WAY someone’s BODY will YEARN FOR YOU.

It’ll seem like a DEJAVU and your words will be “HOLD ME” because after all you HAFFI KNOW say YOLO.

You’ll feel ADDICTED to the BEAUTIFUL auro and you’ll clearly notice why he’s a ROCKSTAR and praised as the TWIN CITY MAFIA.

All in Capitals are some of the songs he would perform on the night.

Other tunes to fill the air are MAMA, DAGGER, FREE THE YOUTH, SAMURAI, amongst others.

DrupZ is a fast rising Wiz in Music with respect to Content, Voice and Style.

While you await the night on which history will be made, you can stream his songs across all digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.