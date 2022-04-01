Delay is my big sister & brand associate not lover; Okyeame Kwame is the best rapper aside me – Amerado

3Music Awards 2022 Rapper & EP of the Year winner, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, aka Amerado has clarified his relationship with TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay & has named his best rapper.

According to the rapper, his stint with Delay was to tap into the huge brand of the popular television host.

He said it all started when he first appeared on the Delay Show, “so I personally took the decision to take a bite into the brand of the television host.”

The musician who is also a footballer and cook explained that there is nothing amorous going on between him and the popular TV host.

“Delay is my big sister and seeing my big sister up there, I took the decision to associate my brand with hers to get up there,” Amerado confessed.

“My relationship with Delay was for brand association… nothing more, nothing less,” he told Nana Romeo on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Kumasi-based rapper said his association with Delay has really helped his music brand.

He said it is the time for artists from the Ashanti Region to push the Kumerican agenda in the music industry.

Furthermore, the promising Ghanaian rapper has enthroned the rap doctor, Kwame Nsiah Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame as the best rapper in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Amerado stated that apart from him, another rapper he can boldly crown as the best rapper in the scene is none other than Okyeame Kwame.

He said that he can never compare himself to the rap legend because he has dominated the scene for over a decade and continues to reign as Ghana’s best rap artiste.

He also said that Ghanaians can only compare him to the new school of rap musicians but never the likes of Okyeame Kwame because it will be very disrespectful for such comparison to be done given Okyeame Kwame’s relevancy and brand.

