Kwesi Arthur finally unveils release month of 'Son of Jacob' album; Black Sherif featured

Coming like a raging storm, fasten up your belt!

Ground Up’s very own, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, widely known as Kwesi Arthur has announced the release month of his “Son Of Jacob” album

It would be vividly recalled that this rapper was being dragged on social media for the delay in releasing his “Son Of Jacob” album.

Some of his die-hard fans who have long waited for the release of the album chastised the rapped for his reluctance in dropping the masterpiece.

However, Kwesi Arthur decided to tease his fans with a few singles before the release of his album but his fans were still hungry for the album instead of the singles he released.

Well, in a video he posted on his IG wall recently, Kwesi Arthur has revealed that his “Son Of Jacob” album will be released next month, April.

