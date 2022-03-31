Delivered as promised! Black Sherif drops ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ as answer to recent allegations

Following an iconic delivery at the just ended 3Music Awards which left many with goosebumps, Black Sherif has released his latest single; Kwaku The Traveller.

The latest creative output was the first song he performed at the 2022 3Music Award held on March 26 at the Grand Arena, Accra.

The song which was released at midnight on Wednesday, March 30 has been trending on the bird app.

On Twitter, a topic that is discussed at a greater rate than others is said to be a ‘trending topic’. Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known within the showbiz circles as Black Sherif has been trending number. 1 on the bird app after the release of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

Black Sherif who has been tagged by many as a great story teller after the release of his ‘1st and 2nd Sermons’ on this new tune narrates a touching story of a young man trying to make ends meet.

Black Sherif is set to make another huge impact in the music scene with this new project.

